The cultural wing of Kashmir University organised a calligraphy competition on Saturday as the University reopens with the COVID-19 guidelines after two years since it was closed due to the lockdown.

"In Kashmir, calligraphy has a thousand years of rich history and during the past, calligraphy was so popular among the people. But due to modernisation, this art is dying and losing its glory which results in the present generation not having proper knowledge about the calligraphy," said Aleeza a participant.

"So that's why cultural wing Kashmir University organised a wonderful calligraphic competition with guidelines that attracts participants, especially girls who enjoyed the competition," added Aleeza.

"Just like contemporary art, we are trying to do contemporary calligraphy. whoever has a got hold in their hand can do calligraphy. The paintings related to calligraphy are sold easily in foreign countries and in Kashmir as it is connected to our roots. It has come from Mughal and Persian culture," said Iram Malik, another participant.

"I find peace and relaxation through calligraphy. I am thankful to Kashmir University because my heart gets peaceful. We show our art and talent, I get peace of mind as I know I have done something," said Yasmeen, a participant.

"Our culture has Persian, Urdu and Sanskrit. We are trying to bring this art back especially in youth so that the art lives on. The people can make it a profession. Students have come from each and every Kashmir district. The students from Governement colleges of Kupwara, Budgam, Sopore, and Baramulla have come. The main objective is that when the students go back to their colleges, they can start this art in their colleges," said Shahid Ali Khan, Culture Officer, Kashmir University.

The calligraphy was organised to refresh the minds of students and revive developmental activities. The university has organised different programmes including painting competitions, debates, seminars, calligraphy competitions and workshops.