Constrained by the pandemic, IIT Hyderabad celebrated a joint ninth and tenth convocation virtually on Monday. The institute conferred 1,323 degrees at an event that saw Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participating as the Chief Guest. Titled Degree with Dear Ones, the convocation saw the institute achieving the feat of conferring 119 PhD degrees on the Class of ‘21. This is the first time that the century mark has been crossed for PhDs in a single year for IIT H.

The recently instituted departments of MTech Artificial Intelligence and Climate Change, and MA (Development Studies) also saw their first batches graduating this year. The convocation also celebrated the passing out of the maiden “all-female” batch of MTech Biotechnology students. This year, IIT-H had also introduced fellowships for foreign students and six-month-long internships for BTech students.

As expected, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke about the importance and value of the National Education Policy, “As a future leader you have the responsibility to ensure rejuvenation of the country through research, experimentation and innovation. I hope you will channelise your energy to contribute to the nation’s cause to the best of your potential.”

The event also saw eight gold medallists and 47 silver medallists across streams, with Mohammed Amir Sohail claiming the President’s Gold Medal for the highest overall CGPA in BTech for the Class of ‘20. Jatin Sharma has been conferred the title for the year 2021.