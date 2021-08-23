There might be a shimmer of hope for those who plan to study abroad as the United States just approved over 55,000 students visas in India since the start of 2021 — the highest it has ever been in the span of just eight months. The good news? More students continue to get approved every day as varsities across the United States are opening up and are admitting students effervescently. It is noteworthy that this includes the two-month backlog that was caused by the second wave in April and May

"Embassies and Consulates typically begin interviewing fall semester students for a given year in May, but the second wave of COVID-19 forced the Mission to delay the commencement of its student visa season by two months," the US embassy in Delhi said in an official statement. The embassy and consulates have been operational for additional hours for visa appointments since July, which is when "the conditions allowed for the resumption of visa services."

Those who wish to pursue education in the States can also participate in the virtual fairs which will be held on August 27 for graduate courses and on September 2 for undergraduate courses. "The US Mission looks forward to another great student season as it facilitates study for spring semester students over the coming few months," the embassy statement read.

Ambassador Atul Keshap, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi said, “Studying in the United States is a unique and often life-changing experience for Indian students, granting fresh, global perspectives and frequently leading to invaluable career opportunities." He added, "Indian students also enrich US society, achieve high levels of academic success, and deepen the bonds of friendship between our countries."