To review the transformation of 50 high schools into state-of-the-art learning centres in Hinjilicut and Sheragada Blocks of Odisha under the 5-T initiative, 108 MLAs of the state are scheduled to visit the Ganjam district between August 21 to 30, 2021, in five phases.

The Odisha Government's 5-T action plan involves the five factors on which the performance of government officials and projects is judged, including teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit.

According to a statement issued by the Odisha government, on August 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30, 2021, in a phase-wise manner, these 108 MLAs would visit these transformed High Schools and holistically learn from this classic 5-T initiative.

The Chief Minister will join virtually to inaugurate these Transformed High Schools under the 5-T initiative, said the state government.

It stated that the preparations for these visits are almost at their final stages.

These schools do not only have smart classrooms but have e-libraries, advanced science labs, clean drinking water, toilets, and sports facilities, it said.

The statement also said that this transformation involves soft components using technology for better education content and methods to reach children, adding that it will be an overall transformation in High School Education.

The state government informed that community, alumni, school committees; all are involved in teamwork for planning and execution.

All this has been done in record time and in the most transparent manner, stated the Odisha government.

VK Pandian, Secretary 5T, Government of Odisha visited these schools on August 15 and 16, 2021 and reviewed the progress of the work, it added.