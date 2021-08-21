An 18-year-old girl's body was taken out of a pond in a farmhouse within Nandankanan police limits in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The girl's father, a native of Nayagarh district, is working as a professor in an engineering college in the city. The parents said she was upset over her performance in JEE (Main) third session examination held last month. The victim's parents attempted to console her on Thursday evening but to no avail.

The girl was staying with her parents and the police suspect the death to be a case of suicide. The caretaker of the farmhouse spotted the girl's body in the pond and informed the owner who stays in Raghunathpur.

Later, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. "No external injuries were spotted on the victim's body. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is on," said Nandankanan police.