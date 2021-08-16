Witnessing a dip in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, schools across the state re-opened for classes IX to XII from Monday while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The students attending offline classes in schools will require a letter of consent from their parents.

Speaking to ANI, Anvita Verma Incharge of Lucknow city Montessori School's senior section said, "Our session started but due to lockdown, the schools were closed again. For this, we are following the COVID protocols. At the entrance gate, there is thermal scanning. Sanitisers have been put on every floor. Mask is compulsory for students and teachers and staff members as well. Social distance is being followed properly."

"In the sitting arrangement also we are maintaining the social distancing," she added. The Uttar Pradesh government issued a mandate to re-open schools in Uttar Pradesh with 50 per cent attendance on August 2.

"Intermediate Schools in the state to re-open from August 16 with 50 per cent capacity. Colleges and universities to reopen from September 1. The state government gives instructions to begin the process of entrance for students in colleges/universities from August 5," an order released by the state government on August 2 had read.

While states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka have been hesistant to open up schools properly, Punjab and Chattisgarh reopened schools from August 2 for students.