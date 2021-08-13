While the slashing of fuel prices brought relief to the common man of Tamil Nadu, the state's new Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan's maiden budget has a lot to offer the education sector too. Picture this: School education in the state was allocated a total of Rs ₹32,599.54 crore.



The state's first paperless budget also spoke a lot about ensuring 100 per cent literacy across the state through its Ennum Ezhuthu mission. The goal is to ensure that each individual above eight can read and do basic arithmetics by 2025. As much as Rs 6.7 Crore have been allocated for this. Currently, only 80.9 per cent of people are literate in Tamil Nadu. The government will also appoint a high-level committee to devise a State Education Policy, taking care of Tamil Nadu's past, present and future.



Government schools may also see face change in the coming years. There is an allocation to set up high tech laboratories in 1,784 government middle schools and smart classrooms in 865 Government High and Higher Secondary Schools.



While students across the country are struggling with online education and grappling with a possible learning loss, PTR said that the goal is to minimise the latter. Also, all teachers will be vaccinated soon.



At the same time, ₹5,369.09 crore has been allocated for Higher Education, with which 10 new government art colleges will be started this year.