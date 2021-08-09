A whopping 99.9% of students across Karnataka cleared the SSLC exams, the last leg of which was completed physically last month. In fact, only one student did not pass — because she was caught using a proxy to write the exam. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced the SSLC results on Monday at 3.30 pm. B C Nagesh, the newly appointed Primary and Secondary Education Minister who was present during this announcement said, "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, students have put their sincere efforts into writing the SSLC exams. This year, the pass percentage in SSLC exams is 99.9 per cent. One student was debarred because she had sent someone else to write her exams."

More than eight lakh students wrote the SSLC exams last month, out of which 1,28,931 students have secured A+ grade which amounts to 16.52 per cent. Around 2,60,317 students got A grade which amounts to 32.07 per cent. A total of 2,87,684 students secured B grade which 36.86 per cent of students and 1,13,610 students got C grade which 14.55 per cent. Nagesh said, "This year, We have given grace marks to 13 students to pass them in SSLC exams. Out of 14.55 per cent of students who have secured C grade, 9 per cent of students have been allocated grace marks."

He further added, "We are happy that a total of 157 students have scored 625/625 marks in SSLC. Around 289 students have scored 623 marks and two students have scored 622 marks. As many as 449 students have scored 621 marks and 28 students have scored 620 marks." In terms of languages, around 25,702 students have scored 125/125 marks in first language. Around 36,628 students have scored 100 marks in second language and 36,776 students scored 100 in third language. As many as 6,321 students scored 100 marks in Maths and 3649 students scored full marks in Science. A sizeable 9367 students scored 100 marks in Social Science.

When asked about the reopening of schools, the minister said, "As per the directions and SOPs given by the Technical Advisory Committee, we will start schools from August 23. In the initial phase, schools will be open only for Class 9 and 10 students and for PU I and PU II. Based on the response from students and the number of COVID cases, we will decide to start classes for other students."