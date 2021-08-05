The Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, Dr Gurmeet Singh met the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and Chief Rector of Pondicherry University, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, at Raj Nivas and requested that the Government of Puducherry expedite allocation and transfer of land to Pondicherry University for its Karaikal and Mahe Campus. The Governor assured that she will definitely look into the matter, said the university.

The VC asked the Governor to allocate 10 to 15 acres as soon as possible. "The VC requested (the Governor) to expedite the process of allocation of land to an extent of 10 to 15 acres in addition to the already allocated land of 5 acres for establishment of an exclusive campus of Pondicherry University at Karaikal," said the university and added that the list of demands did not stop there. They said that a portion of existing land, to an extent 3 acres behind the campus of Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Karaikal should be given for construction of two hostels with a capacity of 136.

They want to establish the Pondicherry University Community College and Staff Quarters, Common Facilities for the Pondicherry University Community College Campus at Karaikal, they asked for two pieces of land which were "eight acres adjacent and opposite to the JIPMER Extension campus near bye-pass road at Karaikal".

He also requested that they expedite the process of transferring the allotted land, which spans more than two acres at Chalakkara Revenue Village for the establishment of Pondicherry University Community College and the Mahe Centre at Mahe.