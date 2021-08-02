Students returned to schools in Punjab after a year with COVID-19 protocols in place. At Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Amritsar, school principal Mandeep Kaur told ANI, "The school has reopened for students of all classes now. Arrangements for ensuring proper sanitisation in the vicinity have been made. Students have also been asked to carry their own sanitiser. Wearing a mask has been made compulsory. All teachers have received double doses of vaccines for protection against the virus. We have reduced the strength of classes to 50 percent."

"Also, for those who do not feel comfortable attending physical classes, online classes will continue simultaneously. Hence, it is not compulsory for students to come here," said the Principal.

Ashima, a school teacher said, "We have sanitised the school properly. We have also taken parents' permission for allowing them to attend classes via physical mode. Children are advised to carry their own sanitiser, water bottles and tiffin."

At Government Senior Secondary Smart School, school Principal Sanjeev Thapar said, "Our school will function in double shift. We have nearly 3500 students in our school. Of this, around 1500 students have turned up in the morning shift. We are ensuring that all COVID-19 guidelines are adhered to in the school premises."

Amir, a student said, "I am happy that school has reopened after a year. I am happy to see my friends again after a long time." Earlier, the Punjab government had allowed schools to reopen for students of Classes X to XII from July 26. On July 31, an order issued by the state government stated the reopening of the government and non-government schools from August 2.

The Punjab government had declared preparatory leave in schools for all the classes earlier on March 12 this year, due to a surge in COVID cases in the state.