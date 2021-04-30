The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday announced the extension of the closure of educational institutes across the state. The government had earlier announced that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till April 15. Now, the extension has been extended till May 10.

The decision has been taken due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state and across the country.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made the announcement through the official Twitter handle of the Information And Public Relations Department, Himachal Pradesh Government.

As per the earlier announcement, the teaching and non-teaching staff were allowed to be on the campuses. The coaching centres and all medical, dental and nursing institutions were also allowed to remain open in strict compliance with the SOPs issued by the Health Department.

However, the state government is yet to announce fresh guidelines with respect to the new orders.