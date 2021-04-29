The summer vacations for schools in Gujarat have been declared from May 3 till June 6. The new academic session will start in June after the summer vacations, the education department’s order said on Wednesday.

The Gujarat education department had plans to start the academic session from April 2021 but keeping the increase in COVID-19 cases in mind, they have decided to scrap that idea. The education department had earlier declared that the academic session will start in tandem with the CBSE.

The academic and non-academic staff of primary, secondary and higher secondary government and private schools will also breathe easy as they have not been assigned any responsibility or duty during summer vacations.