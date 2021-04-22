The Meghalaya government on Wednesday announced shutting down of colleges and universities in state capital Shillong till May 3 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Shops dealing in non-essential items in Shillong will also be closed from April 26 to May 2, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said. "Colleges and universities in the state capital have been asked to shut down till May 3 except for those that are hosting state board examinations," Tynsong told reporters after a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The Meghalaya government has already shut down schools from the primary level to the higher secondary level. Tynsong said that gyms, swimming pools, gaming parlours, cinemas, clubs, salons and bars of Shillong will remain closed till April 30. According to the deputy chief minister, government offices of the state capital will also operate with 33 per cent strength from the current 50 per cent for group C and D staff.

The tourist spots in East Khasi Hills district, of which Shillong is a part, will also be shut till April 30 because of the rise in coronavirus infections, Tynsong said. East Khasi Hills on Wednesday reported 148 new COVID-19 cases and three fresh fatalities. The district currently has 746 active cases.