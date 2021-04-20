The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), owing to the pandemic. The exam was originally supposed to be held from May 2-17, across the country. "Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination," said the NTA in a release. "The revised dates for the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) Examination will be announced later and at least 15 days before the examination," it said.

India has been consistently reporting more than 2 lakh cases of COVID every day for a week. Commenting on the postponement, the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted, "Keeping in mind the safety and well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during COVID-19 outbreak, I have advised the NTA Director-General to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams." He added, "Dear all, I request to you stay safe and follow all necessary precautions for COVID-19."



UGC NET is an examination that determines the eligibility for the post of assistant professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship award in universities and colleges.