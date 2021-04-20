Published: 20th April 2021
NTA postpones UGC NET owing to the pandemic, revised dates to be announced 15 days prior to exam
UGC NET is an examination that determines the eligibility for the post of assistant professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship award in universities and colleges
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), owing to the pandemic. The exam was originally supposed to be held from May 2-17, across the country. "Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination," said the NTA in a release. "The revised dates for the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) Examination will be announced later and at least 15 days before the examination," it said.
READ ALSO: JEE Main April session postponed due to surge in COVID cases
India has been consistently reporting more than 2 lakh cases of COVID every day for a week. Commenting on the postponement, the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted, "Keeping in mind the safety and well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during COVID-19 outbreak, I have advised the NTA Director-General to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams." He added, "Dear all, I request to you stay safe and follow all necessary precautions for COVID-19."
UGC NET is an examination that determines the eligibility for the post of assistant professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship award in universities and colleges.