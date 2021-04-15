Students of the MBK First Grade Government College in Karnataka' Naregal are on a novel mission to teach villagers how to write. The college students are identifying daily wagers and farmers who cannot write and then helping them.

A team of six has already taught 28 women and seven men at Kochalapur how to sign their name and many of the villagers are learning to write. The group had started this programme in the middle of March with just six memebrs but now a total of 25 students have joined them. The students have identified spots like temples and common places to teach the villagers.

While the reception wasn't inspiring at first, students succeeded in convincing them to learn Kannada alphabets. This helped them read newspapers and also sign. After seeing the result, the villagers' responses have been positive. The college teachers also inspired other students to take up this work. The same will be extended to other villages soon.

Students Altaf Bankapur and Haseena Begam said, "Since many of the villagers are not yet able to read and write we decided to teach them how to write in Kannada. We started this work during the evening after our online classes. Women are coming in more than men as most of them are at work. We are inviting like-minded students to join us as well. We are also following COVID SoPs properly."College Principal Jagadish Hullur said, "We are proud of our students. They are doing a good job. This small change will be the first step to bring a change in rural parts of Gadag. Other students will also join this programme soon."