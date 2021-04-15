Over 150 world-class institutions from Australia, the UK, the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland will come together at IDP's Virtual Education Fair to interact with Indian students and help them with their overseas education plan. IDP has undertaken steps towards organising a virtual education fair yet again to ease the decision-making process of students looking to study abroad. Participating students can connect with their preferred institutions over a 1-on-1 video call from the comfort of their home.

The student placement service provider and co-owner of IELTS will be hosting the virtual education fair in India that can be accessed by students and institutions from the comfort of their home and locality. Spread over 8 weeks, this education fair will begin in April and will continue till May 29. Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia), IDP Education, said, "IDP is committed to providing Indian students with the right advice and top-quality assistance so that they can easily choose the right course and institution in top study abroad destinations like the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland to meet their career aspirations. Our world-class institution partners across the world enable us in offering students the course most suited to them. We offer an all-inclusive platform to facilitate the exchange of valuable information and get proper guidance from industry experts."

READ ALSO: India likely to have its own TOEFL for foreign students, in hope to improve university rankings

"We understand that shortlisting an institution and working through the application process can be a strenuous task for students and parents. Our goal, therefore, is to assist and guide them through all the steps from the initial exploratory stage, application submission to safe arrival on campus," added Kumar. IDP is organising this fair through a virtual platform for all students to explore their prospects of studying in countries like the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.

Students can apply directly to the institutions of their choice and get detailed information on scholarships, ranking, visas, etc. by IDP's experienced and certified education experts over a 1-on-1 video call feature. This also allows them to interact face-to-face with institution representatives and get answers to their queries at the comfort of their homes. IDP's education fairs are aimed at helping students make their dream of education abroad come true.