A fire broke out at a university in southern Saudi Arabia on Thursday after the air defence system intercepted an attack by Yemen's Houthi militia. Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed four bomb-laden drones and five ballistic missiles between Wednesday evening and early Thursday launched by the Houthis towards the southern Saudi city of Jazan, according to a statement by a Saudi-led military coalition.

"The interception resulted in scattered debris on campus, which caused a limited fire that was contained," dpa news agency quoted coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki as saying, adding that there were no casualties. In Yemen, a Houthi military spokesman said the group launched 11 ballistic missiles and one drone targeting an oil facility for Aramco, Patriot anti-missile platforms and sensitive targets in Jazan. The attack on Aramco "caused a huge fire", the Houthis said.

There was no comment from Saudi Arabia on an attack on an Aramco facility. The biggest attack on Aramco was in 2019, when two of the company's facilities were hit, temporarily disrupting crude oil production. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks although Saudi Arabia and the US blamed Iran, which denied involvement. Saudi Arabia has formed the coalition in March 2015 to support the internationally recognised government of Yemen against the Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa and other areas. The Iran-linked Houthis have in recent months intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia.