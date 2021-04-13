The Indian education system has a strong foundation but it needs to be a lot more open and allow children to do what they wish to, said Former Indian cricket team Captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly while speaking at an online event on Tuesday. "Education has to be merged with sports and the overall development of individuals. It shouldn't be about books and college all the time, that's what some of the schools do, students are engrossed in books. We need to focus on the holistic development of children. One can do both — you can play sports, dance, play music and study. The school has a huge influence on the overall development of a child," he added.



Ganguly was speaking at an event conducted by the Hero Group's new EdTech venture HeroVired where he spoke to Akshay Munjal, founder and CEO of HeroVired about reimagining India’s education landscape.



Elaborating on a few of the most critical skills youngsters today need to work on, the former India skipper, said, "They must have the desperation to succeed and do their best to survive for a long period of time in any kind of profession they take up. Be honest to yourself in terms of where you are heading, what you need to be. It also depends on how much hard work you put in. Very few are born with talent, the majority of them work hard to direct their talent in the right direction. It's about how much you can grind. Nothing in life comes easy, so you have to realise and understand their value and work for it."



Ganguly feels he doesn't even have 25 per cent of the exposure today's generation has, which puts youngsters today in a much better position. "It helps them to learn, digital media, television have gone to a different level and brought them closer to everything in the world. You can see how Sachin Tendulkar becomes successful, try and emulate that, how they train, how they work. This makes them fearless and is ready mentally to face challenges," he said.



Finally, he concluded adding that one must be aware of others and look at how they succeed but we should make the best of what we have and hone our skills towards achieving success.