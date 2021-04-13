Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been known for being vocal about issues of national interest. On Tuesday, he spoke about the call for the cancellation of the CBSE board exams, the conduct of which amid rising COVID cases has been a matter of debate for weeks now. The Bollywood actor posted a different and unique expansion for the board's acronym on his official Twitter account supporting the cancellation — C: Cancel B: Board’s S: Sabhi E: Exams — which translates to cancel all kinds of exams. "Don't let the exam centres become COVID hotspots. Students are precious. #cancelboardexams2021," he added. The tweet has already received over 3,000 retweets and almost 10,000 likes in just 30 minutes of it being posted online.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country, several state boards including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu among others have either cancelled or postponed the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Students and parents want the Central Board of Secondary Education to do the same across the country or at least conduct the exams online. The CBSE exams are set to start next month.

Twitter has been filled with students asking for cancellation and raising concerns about their health if they take the exams in this situation. The hashtag #CancelCBSEBoardExams has been trending for quite some time now. "Not at all safe to conduct exams now with more than 1,70,000 cases per day and new strain affecting the age group 10-17 years. Internal assessment can be used to evaluate students as exams are not given that much importance in the new education policy," a student wrote on Twitter. Others said CBSE should find an alternative way to assess their students.





On Tuesday, there have been reports stating that the Education Ministry is mulling over the decision to postpone the exams. Sources told the Indian Express that holding the examinations on time seems “difficult”, given the increase in fresh infections. While the government might seem open to reconsidering the examination dates, sources added it was too early to indicate the exact changes to the schedule.