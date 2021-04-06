Global consumer robot company iRobot Corp on Tuesday expanded its Roomba robot vacuum lineup with the launch of the two new products i3 and i3+ in India. The higher version offers automatic dirt disposal.

As part of the limited-period offer, Roomba i3 will be available at Rs 39,900 and Roomba i3+ at Rs 59,900 (which otherwise starts from Rs 69,900), the company said in a statement. For those interested in purchasing the robotic vacuum cleaner without the 'Clean Base' automatic dirt disposal feature, the Roomba i3 will be available at Rs 49,900.

The Roomba i3+ expands our lineup to offer not only exceptional cleaning performance but greater personalisation and control delivered by iRobot Genius," said Keith Hartsfield, Executive Vice President, and Chief Product Officer at iRobot. Puresight Systems, the official distributor of iRobot products in India, brings the pack of stylish robotic vacuum cleaners with advanced features available for customers at their offline and online stores.

The Roomba i3+ offers intelligent navigation, self-emptying capability with Clean Base automatic dirt disposal, and an expanded range of personalised cleaning features powered by iRobot Genius Home Intelligence. With Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, the robot empties debris on its own, with no intervention from the user. The Roomba i3+ automatically empties up to 60 days' worth of dirt and debris into the Clean Base, which doubles as the robot's charging station.

The debris is then locked away in the Clean Base's enclosed AllergenLock bag that uses four layers of allergen blocking material to trap 99 per cent of pollen and mold. Using the patented 'Dirt Detect' technology, the Roomba i3+ knows where dirt builds up and focuses cleaning in those specific areas, the company said. The Roomba i3+ will offer personalised suggestions via the iRobot Home App, such as recommended cleaning schedules based on past cleaning jobs and helpful cleaning suggestions during pet-shedding or allergy seasons.