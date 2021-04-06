A total of 101 students who have secured a place in the merit list of the Bihar Board matric class 10 exam will receive laptops, Kindle-e-Book reader and cash prizes from the state board. The candidates who secured first place will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, second position holders will get a cash prize of Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000 for candidates who bagged the third position, and others in the merit list will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000, apart from laptop and e-book.

The matric exam result was announced on April 5. The first position is jointly shared by three candidates — Pooja Kumari and Shubhdarshani from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) and Sandeep Kumar from Baldev High School, Dinara, Rohtas with 96.80 per cent.

READ ALSO: Bihar students go on rampage against state government's move to close educational institutions

Meanwhile, the students who are not satisfied with their marks can now apply for the scrutiny process that will begin on April 11. The candidates who wish to revaluate their paper can do so through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till April 17. The candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per subject.

A total of 12.93 lakh (12,93,054) students cleared the matric exam successfully, the pass percentage recorded at 78.17 per cent. This year, the pass percentage has dropped by nearly two per cent. In 2020, the pass per cent was 80.59 while in 2019, the pass percentage was 80.73 per cent.