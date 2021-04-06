Who would have thought that March 2021 will turn out to be scarier than last year! Definitely not the students who are appearing for their board examinations this year. Even though there are two COVID vaccines in place, India is grappling with the second wave of COVID, which might be worse than the first wave, according to some experts.



Amid this, the CBSE's Class X and XII board examinations see no postponement. While the practical examinations began on the first of March, the theory exams are set to begin on May 4. The exams will be held offline. Scared to step into the examination halls, a lot of students are now asking the CBSE and the Ministry of Education to cancel the examination and promote all students or resort to conducting examinations online. They have also started trending #CancelBoardExams2021 on Twitter.

READ ALSO: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2021 might be postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases



"The second wave of COVID is imminent and during these hours, the government wants us to give offline exams? Have you asked any students what are they going through now? What will happen if we or our family get COVID? The government won't pay. We will suffer alone," tweeted a student. "Students across all states in India should trend #cancelboardexams2021. They had shut down institutions and private coaching, most of the time last year, and plan to do that this year too. How are we expected to write exams for subjects we have not learned and practicals we have not performed?" asked another.