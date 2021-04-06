The Maharashtra Education Department and the State Board has been mulling over the postponement of the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021 for Class 10 students and Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 for Class 12 students due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. Although the officials from the Education Department or the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) have not clarified anything on this front, media reports have hinted that such a plan is under consideration looking at the worsening pandemic situation across the state. However, a final decision may be taken soon.

Earlier, during a media interaction, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also didn’t completely rule out the possibility of postponement of the SSC and HSC Exams 2021 for the Maharashtra Board. Gaikwad said that "I can’t say anything at this moment but, yes, a final decision will be taken in a week itself. I will meet with various stakeholders and see what their views are about exams. Then we will have to seek consent from the chief minister’s office as well regarding the final proposal."

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Maharashtra announces night curfew; only essential services allowed from 8 pm to 7 am

Speaking to media persons, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that there are multiple plans under consideration as far as the organisation of Board Exams is concerned. She said that as of now, details of Plan A has been shared with people which include SOPs, Guidelines, Extra Time, Home-Based Exam Centres, Second Additional Attempt for positive student and other such measures. On similar lines, other plans are also being formulated as contingency plans, which may be implemented in case the COVID-19 cases continue to rise. She also said that apart from Maharashtra Board Exams, the Education Department is also formulating plans to ensure smooth conduct of CBSE and ICSE Board Exams as well, which are scheduled to be held in coming months.