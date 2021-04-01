The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is making efforts to provide better education to students studying in Sanskrit schools of the state. Till now, in these schools, only students from Classes 9 to 12 were taught from NCERT course, but from this session, students from Classes 6 to 8 will also study from NCERT books. However, Sanskrit will remain as a compulsory subject in the course. With this, students of these schools will also be able to gain knowledge of Sanskrit as well as computer and English.

According to the government spokesman, promotion of Sanskrit language is on the high-priority list of the state government. The government is continuously working on the modernisation of the Sanskrit language schools and their upgradation, providing all the necessary facilities to the students. Presently, there are 1,164 Sanskrit schools within the state. There are more than 97,500 students studying in these schools. Computers are being installed in all these schools to ensure that students keep pace with modern education.

Last year, computers were installed by the Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan in Sanskrit schools of 72 districts. This has enabled students studying in these schools to acquire knowledge of Sanskrit and has also ensured that they are not deprived of computer education either. Apart from this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to provide free meals and accommodation to more than 4,000 students of the 200 Sanskrit schools of the state on the pattern of the Gurukul system.