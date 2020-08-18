Seventeen days after the Madras High Court passed an order directing the Government of India to form a committee to ensure implementation of 50 percent reservation for OBCs in medical seats, the Health and Family Welfare department announced their nominee to the committee. Dr P Umanath, the IAS officer who serves as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation has been nominated from the state to be on the committee.

The Department said in its notice that based on the orders of the Madras High Court and as requested in a letter by the Government of India, the Tamil Nadu government was nominating Umanath as the State Government nominee for the committee. The comittee will soon implement 50 percent reservation for OBC students to the seats surrendered by the state to the All India Quota in Undergraduate, Postgraduate and diploma medical and dental admissions.

In its judgement on July 27, the Madras High Court said that there were no legal hurdles stopping the implementation of OBC reservations in the All India Quota. The Court had asked the Central government to form a panel comprising of Tamil Nadu officers to formulate a method of implementation of reservation in the All India Quota seats. The Court also granted the Centre three months to enact the legislation providing reservations for OBCs in the All India Quota in non-central institutions.

Several Tamil Nadu parties had approached the Supreme Court last month seeking the proper implementation of OBC reservation in the All India Medical Quota. Previously, the OBCs were being provided reservation only in central universities. However, several activists and politicians had argued that since the States were allotting such a large margin of seats to the AIQ, the OBCs were losing out on seats that they could avail in non-central universities. It was estimated that the OBCs had lost out on over 10,000 seats in the last three years because the Centre had failed to implement reservation in the AIQ. DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson applauded the court’s historic decision’s implementation.