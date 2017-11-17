Students from IIT-BHU have started an online petition demanding increased security on campus after 100 people allegedly barged into the college campus and caused a ruckus.

According to the students, 100 people on motorcycles entered the campus on November 10 and became violent with the security guards on campus. They also hurled abuses at the students and issued a warning against holding any activities on campus. The students say that the motorcyclists were attempting to sabotage a cultural event that had been previously scheduled for later that day.

"We’ve been beaten up by miscreants in our own campus, and even in our hostels. We’ve seen petrol bombs being flung at us by rogues, and have been constantly subjected to intimidation by scoundrels," the petition said.

In the petition addressed to the President and Prime Minister, the students say that this isn't the first time that such an event is happening on campus and claim they've been the victim of such attacks ever since IIT signed up with BHU. "We’ve been beaten up by miscreants in our own campus, and even in our hostels. We’ve seen petrol bombs being flung at us by rogues, and have been constantly subjected to intimidation by scoundrels," the petition said.

The IIT campus is located inside the BHU campus which permits free movement and therefore no security checks are conducted. The students claim that they have tried repeatedly to bring about some change on campus but have failed because the security system is largely dependent on the BHU Proctorial Board.

"It should be incumbent upon the administrative and security authorities of the institute to ensure the safety of IIT students. But our morale received a severe blow when the authorities openly relinquished the responsibility of providing security to us" the students said in the petition. The petition requests the intervention of the government to provide a permanent solution to the issue. IIT-Madras have also shown their solidarity to the cause.