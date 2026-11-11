KIIT, KISS mark final stop of Israeli delegation's Odisha tour

Bhubaneswar: A 20-member delegation of global leaders from Israel successfully concluded their cultural and educational visit to Odisha under the 'India Trek for Global Leaders' program. The program culminated in a Leadership Connect and valedictory ceremony hosted at the campus of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).



The delegation was led by Sagi Melamed, Chief Development Officer of the Israel Antiquities Authority and Co-President of the Harvard Club of Israel. Over the past few days, the delegates explored Odisha’s rich heritage, culture, and people while experiencing the vibrant campus life of KIIT and KISS.

​Speaking at the valedictory ceremony, Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, expressed immense joy in hosting the international cohort.

​"After spending the past few days with our KIIT & KISS family and exploring Odisha, our 20 friends from Israel came together to share their experiences before leaving. I am very happy to join them at the Leadership Connect and valedictory ceremony of the India Trek for Global Leaders program and present them with certificates," said Dr. Samanta.



​During the event, the delegates shared their reflections on the journey, offering high praise for the students, campus infrastructure, and the hospitality of Odisha. Several delegates drew comparisons between KIIT & KISS and leading global organisations, highlighting the transformative impact of the institutions.