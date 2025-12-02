20 children go ‘missing’ from school in Odisha, found in nearby forest

On being informed about the incident, Koraput BDO Debasis Gouda, along with local education officials, rushed to the school for investigation. Sources said a single peon keeps an eye on the students residing in the hostel. Taking advantage of the lax security, the boarders often venture into the nearby forest adjacent to Kolab reservoir for playing and return before the commencement of classes.

On the day, the 20 students reportedly visited the same spot to play. They could not return to the campus before the beginning of the classes and decided to stay in the forest till the school was over.

Gouda said the students left the campus in the morning and safely returned to the school after a few hours. “A probe has been launched to find out how the students managed to leave the hostel without the knowledge of the school authorities,” he added.

At least 40 students from Classes I to V are staying in the hostel of Lankaput Primary School. Sources said none of the teachers posted in the school reside on the school campus.