Social reformer Veeresalingam’s 178th birth anniversary celebrated with fervour in Andhra college

The birth anniversary of noted social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam 178 th was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Smt. Kandukuri Rajyalakshmi Government Degree College for Women on Thursday.

The programme was conducted under the supervision of Principal Dr P Raghava Kumari. On the occasion, the Principal, Vice Principal Dr Prabala Srivalli, faculty members and students paid floral tributes to the statues of Kandukuri Veeresalingam and Kandukuri Rajyalakshmi in the college premises.

Addressing the gathering, the Principal highlighted Veeresalingam's contributions to women's education, widow remarriage and social reform. She urged students to uphold values such as equality, education and social responsibility.

Later, around 150 students and staff visited the memorial site and paid homage. The event aimed at instilling social awareness and respect for great leaders, with active participation from students making it a grand success.