16-year-old Laxmi writes HSC exams, her destiny with feet in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: Not letting disability stand in the way of her education, 16-year-old Laxmi Khemudu arrived at the PM SHRI Government Girls High school in Malkangiri’s Satiguda on Thursday and wrote the first paper of the High School Certificate (HSC) examination with her feet, showcasing extraordinary resilience and determination.

Born with a locomotor disability, both the hands of Laxmi are non-functional. Besides, she cannot walk or sit without support.

Yet, driven by an unshakable desire to study, she has trained herself to hold a pen between her toes and write.