14 km trek to school: K'taka Forest dept comes to the aid of kids

The timely intervention has brought much-needed respite to the students, who have long struggled with the lack of basic transport facilities.
Forest officials arrange a safari vehicle to ferry schoolkids who had to walk 14 km to reach school in Pachedoddi village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district
MYSURU: Days after TNIE carried a report titled No buses, roads, students walk 14km to school and back’ highlighting the ordeal of students of Pachedoddi village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district forced to walk 14 km daily due to the absence of transport and proper road connectivity, the MM Wildlife Division has stepped in with immediate relief.

Forest officials arranged a safari vehicle on Tuesday to ferry students from Pachedoddi and surrounding hamlets to their schools in the morning and bring them back in the evening.

Speaking to TNIE, MM Wildlife Division DCF Bhaskar B said the department acted swiftly.

“Earlier, there was a similar initiative, but it had been discontinued. We have now revived it. I have also informed the Deputy Commissioner, who has agreed to provide a permanent vehicle soon. Until then, the safari vehicle will be used to transport the students,” he said.

The timely intervention has brought much-needed respite to the students, who have long struggled with the lack of basic transport facilities.

