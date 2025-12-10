14 km trek to school: K'taka Forest dept comes to the aid of kids

Forest officials arranged a safari vehicle on Tuesday to ferry students from Pachedoddi and surrounding hamlets to their schools in the morning and bring them back in the evening.

Speaking to TNIE, MM Wildlife Division DCF Bhaskar B said the department acted swiftly.

“Earlier, there was a similar initiative, but it had been discontinued. We have now revived it. I have also informed the Deputy Commissioner, who has agreed to provide a permanent vehicle soon. Until then, the safari vehicle will be used to transport the students,” he said.