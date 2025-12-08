Students walking 14km to school and back in Pachedoddi

MYSURU: For more than 50 school and college students from Pachedoddi, a small village near Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, education is a test of endurance.

With no bus connectivity and no proper road linking their village to nearby towns, students take a punishing 14 km walk every day.

They trek 7 km to schools in Ajjipura, Ramanapura and Hanur, and another 7 km to return home.