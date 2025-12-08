Students walking 14km to school and back in Pachedoddi

MYSURU: For more than 50 school and college students from Pachedoddi, a small village near Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, education is a test of endurance.
With no bus connectivity and no proper road linking their village to nearby towns, students take a punishing 14 km walk every day.
They trek 7 km to schools in Ajjipura, Ramanapura and Hanur, and another 7 km to return home.
The route winds through thick forest patches and stretches of uneven, unpaved mud roads that turn treacherous during monsoon.
The fear of encountering wild animals is ever present, as the area falls under the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division, which recently reported the death of a tiger and frequent movement of wildlife.
Children of Pachedoddi cry for CM’s attention
Lack of reliable transport has forced students into this routine that very few children of their age endure. The long walk leaves them exhausted by the time they reach school, and many find it difficult to concentrate in class.
“Our parents brought this issue to the notice of authorities, but in vain. We have now written to the chief minister,” said a student of the village who along with a few of her friends wrote the letter.
Over the years, different ministers, elected representatives and education officials have visited Pachedoddi and promised a solution, but demands like improving the road and regular bus service have been pending for far too long.
Recently, the students recorded a video of their struggle and circulated it on social media, hoping to catch the attention of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, but it didn’t make any impact. Despite the hardships, children of Pachedoddi continue to pursue their education.
This Story is reported by Karthik K K of The New Indian Express