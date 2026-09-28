Lucknow hosts national pharmacy conference with 779 students

Lucknow: The 13th National Conference of Pharmavision, the pharmacy wing of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), concluded at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University in Lucknow after a two-day programme.



According to a press release, 779 pharmacy students from different states across the country, including 465 male and 311 female students, participated in the conference along with a delegation from Nepal.



The inaugural session was attended by Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Arbro Pharmaceuticals Group head Saurabh Arora, University Dean VK Singh, ABVP National Organising Secretary Ashish Chauhan, Pharmavision National Convenor Apoorv Nandi, National Co-Convenor Shreya Vashishtha, Avadh Prant head Akash Ved and other dignitaries.