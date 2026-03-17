13 UK Schools explore opening branches in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as 13 leading schools from the United Kingdom are keen to establish their branches in Hyderabad. The schools are learnt to have chosen Hyderabad owing to its high livability and infrastructure.

According to sources, a delegation led by the UK Department for Business and Trade will hold discussions with state government officials on setting up their campuses in the city.

Officials are expected to brief the delegation on Telangana’s forward-looking approach to international school collaborations, its policy vision, and regulatory pathways.

The high-level delegation will include senior leadership from the 13 leading UK private schools, along with officials from the UK government. UK schools offer K–12 education, which covers kindergarten to Class 12.

The meeting will focus on finalising timelines, facilitation, and inter-departmental coordination between the Telangana Education department, Municipal Administration, IT department, and the Future City Development Authority.

Meanwhile, government is in advanced stages of discussions on establishing campuses in Hyderabad by some top UK universities.

While the exact locations for these campuses are yet to be finalised, efforts are underway to accommodate world-class educational institutions in the proposed Bharat Future City.