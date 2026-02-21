Border village in Poonch gets 105-foot national flag

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 21 (ANI): A 105-foot high national flag was inaugurated today at Bandichachian village, situated on the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch. The ceremony was led by Lieutenant General Parteek Sharma, the Army Commander Northern Command, Udhampur, who also inaugurated a park at the location. The event was attended by residents and district administration officials.



The flag, standing tall over 100 feet, directly overlooks opposite Pakistani army posts.

A resident, Faryaz Zamir, spoke to ANI about the event, "The silent mountain of Poonch, where th land lsiten the story of bravery, today in that place again the flag is hoisted so high with pride. Today at Bandichachian Village, a 105-foot-high National Flag was inaugurated. The inauguration was done by Lt. General Prateek Sharma, General Commanding Officer in the North. According to me, this is not just a tourist destination; it is an inspirational place. This place has a children's park, meditation hall, and in future, the planning of making a cricket ground, a rest house and cafeterias is also going on. I would like ot thank the Indian army for their dedication to developing this site."

A resident said, "I am thankful to the Indian Army and Commander for doing this great. Now we do not need to go to the city; here they are developing every need."

Another resident, also present at the event said," I like to congratulate the Army Commander that they unfurl the flag at border area. This is a big message to our neighbour that under the national flag, all Hindus and Muslim are standing together. It is really a big thing that Lt. General Parteek Sharma, the Army Commander of Northern Command unfurther the flag at 105-foot high. Along with that, it will also benefit the tourism, beause thus place is very beautiful. This si good spot, people will come here. This place will also employ the locals."

(ANI)