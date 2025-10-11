100 students allege medical negligence, stage stir at Coimbatore Medical Hospital

COIMBATORE: More than 100 students studying in various departments of the Government Arts College gathered at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday, demanding justice for the death of their colleague.
They alleged that the student, an accident victim, was admitted to the hospital but succumbed on Friday due to medical negligence, accusing the hospital management of failing to provide proper treatment.
Sources stated that the deceased, K Vasanthakumar (19), son of Kutty from Tenkasi in Tirunelveli district, was pursuing his final year in BA History at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore.
He was staying in a rented room at Ukkadam and used to go to college on a bike.
On Wednesday (October 8) afternoon, while returning from college, he met with an accident on the Ukkadam-Sungam bypass.
Suffering from severe head injuries, he was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
He was treated at the emergency block, and on Thursday, he fell unconscious.
On Friday morning, he was declared dead by hospital authorities. Following the declaration, students from the arts college and the deceased's kin gathered at CMCH in front of the super specialty block, accusing the hospital of medical negligence and poor treatment.
They also demanded justice for the student.
"Since Wednesday, doctors and staff have not revealed anything about the treatment to us. When his condition deteriorated, we asked hospital authorities to shift him to another private hospital for further treatment. However, they did not allow this and gave false assurance that he would recover. We could have saved him if they had allowed this. In the last two days, they have not provided proper treatment. He died due to their negligence, and they should take responsibility," a student said.
The deceased student's father, Kutty, also said that he wants justice for his son's death.
Meanwhile, hospital authorities held a talk with student representatives and parents of the deceased.
Following the talk, they agreed to withdraw their protest and receive the remains of the deceased.
When enquired, Dean M Geetanjali said, "When the student was admitted, he had polytrauma like brain swelling, as well as a fractured pelvis and other bones, and was critical. If he had been given anaesthesia immediately and operated on, he would have died immediately. He was in the hospital for 36 hours for treatment, and all necessary procedures were performed. There has been a misunderstanding among students that he did not undergo any surgery," she said.