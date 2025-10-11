100 students allege medical negligence, stage stir at Coimbatore Medical Hospital

COIMBATORE: More than 100 students studying in various departments of the Government Arts College gathered at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday, demanding justice for the death of their colleague.

They alleged that the student, an accident victim, was admitted to the hospital but succumbed on Friday due to medical negligence, accusing the hospital management of failing to provide proper treatment.

Sources stated that the deceased, K Vasanthakumar (19), son of Kutty from Tenkasi in Tirunelveli district, was pursuing his final year in BA History at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore.

He was staying in a rented room at Ukkadam and used to go to college on a bike.