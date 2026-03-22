PPP route to see 100 new Sainik schools, says Rajnath Singh

Dehradun: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the establishment of 100 new Sainik Schools across the country, underscoring the government's push to strengthen youth participation in nation-building and defence preparedness.



Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Sainik School Ghorakhal, Singh said the number of NCC cadets will be increased from 17 lakh to 20 lakh, enabling more young people to imbibe values of discipline, leadership, and patriotism. "We have increased vacancies in the National Cadet Corps. Previously, there were 1.7 million recruitments in the NCC; now it has been decided to increase this to 2 million so that more children can learn the values essential for nation-building," he said.



Highlighting efforts to expand military-orientated education, the Defence Minister announced that 100 new Sainik Schools will be opened under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. He noted that these institutions play a crucial role in preparing youth not only for defence services but also for leadership roles across sectors.