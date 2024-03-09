UGC launches 'SheRNI' to ensure women scientist representation

The University Grants Commission's (UGC), Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre established the She Research Network in India (SheRNI) today, Saturday, March 9 to ensure that women scientists are represented equally.

According to the UGC, the SheRNI website would connect over 81,000 profiles of Indian women working in science and research across diverse fields.

Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC told IANS that the organisation aspires to guarantee equitable representation and exposure for the achievements of women scientists and teachers.



“Recognising them is one of the core pillars of a developed India through their research outcomes and scalable solutions,” he said.

SheRNI challenges prejudices and will motivate the next generation of female scientists, researchers, and faculty, he said.

"The objective of SheRNI is to create a national-level expert platform for women faculty members and facilitate the exchange of expertise, insights, and experiences across diverse fields," he said.



According to Prof Jagadesh Kumar, the SheRNI database contains 81,818 registered women academic members, 6,75,313 publications, and 11,543 patents.