With trouble brewing between India and Canada, there would be significant changes that Indian students have to keep in mind. The impact of a decline in Indian student enrollment in Canada would be significant.

Economic impact

Indian students contribute billions of dollars to the Canadian economy each year through tuition fees, housing, living expenses, and travel. A decline in Indian student enrolment would lead to lost revenue for Canadian businesses and a decrease in the number of jobs available.

Educational impact

Indian students make up the largest international student population in Canada. A decline in Indian student enrollment would lead to a decrease in the diversity of Canadian universities and a decrease in the number of students available to study certain programs.

Social impact

Indian students bring a wealth of diversity and culture to Canada.

Here are some specific examples of what could happen if Indian students stop coming to Canada:

- Canadian universities would have to reduce their operating costs, which could lead to job losses, cuts to programs, and increased tuition fees for domestic students.

- The Canadian economy would lose billions of dollars in revenue from tuition fees, housing, living expenses, and travel spending by Indian students.

- A few Canadian businesses that rely on Indian students, such as language schools, homestay providers, and landlords, would suffer