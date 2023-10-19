School bus accidents are a serious problem in India. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, over 1,000 school children are killed in road accidents each year. In many cases, the school bus is at fault, and the question of liability arises.

Who bears the liability in a school bus accident in India?

The answer to this question depends on a number of factors, including the cause of the accident, the negligence of the parties involved, and the age of the victim(s).

Negligence

In general, the party that is found to be negligent in causing the accident will be liable for damages. Negligence can be defined as the failure to take reasonable care to avoid causing harm to others. In the context of a school bus accident, negligence could include things like:

- Speeding

- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

- Failing to obey traffic signals

- Failing to properly maintain the school bus

- Failing to properly supervise the students on the bus

If the school bus driver is found to be negligent, the school may be held vicariously liable for the driver's actions. This means that the school will be responsible for paying damages to the victims of the accident, even if the school itself was not directly responsible for the accident.

Age of the victim(s)

If a child is injured in a school bus accident, the child's parents may be able to file a lawsuit on the child's behalf. In some cases, the parents may also be able to file a claim for their own damages, such as loss of income or medical expenses.

If the victim of the accident is a minor, the law will generally presume that the school bus driver owed a duty of care to the victim. This means that the school bus driver has a legal obligation to take reasonable care to avoid causing harm to the victim.

Liability in school bus accidents in India is a complex issue. The law in this area is still developing, and there is no one-size-fits-all answer. However, in general, the party that is found to be negligent in causing the accident will be liable for damages. In the case of a school bus accident, the school may be held vicariously liable for the driver's actions. If a child is injured in a school bus accident, the child's parents may be able to file a lawsuit on the child's behalf.