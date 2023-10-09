Exam pressure, fear of results, academic stress, and instances such as ragging continue to be the leading causes of student suicides across the country.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) research titled Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India, more than 13,000 students in India lost their lives to suicide in 2021. This suggests that approximately 35 students die by suicide on a daily basis.

In response to the rising number of student suicides, the Ministry of Education has launched a new initiative called Umeed, meaning hope.

The draft guidelines for Umeed underline the premise that every child matters.

The guidelines emphasise that when students face personal and social obstacles, they may experience feelings of sadness, dissatisfaction, hopelessness, despair, mood swings, and, in severe situations, suicidal or self-harm thoughts.



Official from Career Launcher calls it "commendable step"

According to Sujata Kshirsagar, Chairperson of Career Launcher, students frequently suffer from mental health concerns in such institutions due to the competitive environment. She calls Umeed a “commendable step” in this context.

She further says, “Education is about more than simply textbooks; it is also about enhancing pupils' general well-being. The Ministry of Education's guidelines can help to create a safer and more friendly educational environment.”

Statistics show that student suicides are on the rise.

More than 13,000 cases were reported in 2021, which is 4.5% higher than the 12,526 deaths recorded in 2020.

What is concerning is that, of the reported 10,732 suicides, the fear of failing exams was the key motivation in 864 cases.

What does an official from EdTech platform Zamit say?

Aarul Malaviya, Founder of EdTech app Zamit, commented on the topic, saying that India is now dealing with suicide instances. Academic pressure and excessive expectations from parents or professors are the primary causes.

He further says that all of these things contribute to students' emotions of despair and persistent melancholy. These recommendations will actively try to address this situation by including teachers, school personnel, students, and their families.

The Ministry of Education has identified issues that can lead to student suicide in its 16-page draft.

The guidelines instruct schools to pay close attention to pupils who exhibit indicators of stress and risk factors very away. They underline the need to dispel suicide myths and rumours.

Suicide prevention, according to the ministry, is a collaborative endeavour including schools, parents, and the community. Understanding children's feelings and behaviours is required. It is critical to protect students from academic pressure or bullying, whether it comes from family, friends, or anybody else.

MBD Aasoka's Managing Director, Monica Malhotra Kandhari, stated that in recent years, the mental health of children has been a significant concern. "Student suicides are a tragedy for us. It is time to identify this problem," she added.

Kandhari further said, "We are deeply concerned about the emotional and psychological well-being of young people. Umeed guidelines will promote a compassionate perspective to support students during times of stress and place importance on open and effective communication."