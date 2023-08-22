On the occasion of World Entrepreneurs Day on August 21, Sunday, Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) Foundation, an initiative of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, partnered with FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter, a distinguished women's business chamber, to present Spark-O-thon.

This event, commemorating the essence of innovation and entrepreneurship, was dedicated to nurturing the inventive spirit among students, who represent the next generation of visionaries.

Operating on a cluster model, BCKIC collaborates with academia, R&D institutes, industries, policymakers and state leadership to make Bhubaneswar a hub of innovation and knowledge creation, thereby, enhancing the socio-economic landscape of Odisha.

Across schools and colleges...

In an unprecedented manner, World Entrepreneurship Day was celebrated across schools and colleges in Bhubaneswar, uniting over 10 prominent institutions including the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Birla Global University (BGU), Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), KIIT International School, KISS, Bose Polytechnique, DAV Public School, SAI International School, ODM Public School, and ODM Global School, under the aegis of BCKIC. This collaborative effort aimed to celebrate entrepreneurship and sought to cultivate an innovative mindset among students.

The event featured compelling motivational talks from mentors of the start-up ecosystem, an Idea Pitching Competition and an interactive Entrepreneurship Quiz. The response from students was overwhelming, with over 3,000 attendees, showcasing the enthusiasm and drive of the young minds.

More than 150 participants pitched their innovative ideas as aspiring entrepreneurs, underscoring the fact that start-ups are no longer confined to metropolitan areas. Students and budding innovators from technology-emerging cities like Bhubaneswar are embracing entrepreneurship as a serious career path, poised to carve a niche in the nationwide start-up landscape.

Spark-O-thon reflects BCKIC's dedication to leveraging the collective potential for advancing science and technology stated Dr Mrutyunjay Suar, Chairman, BCKIC. "As we celebrate World Entrepreneurs Day, we aim to ignite a passion for innovation among the next generation," remarked, Dr Namrata Misra, CEO of BCKIC.

Poonam Mohapatra, FLO Bhubaneswar Chairperson, expressed, "Collaborating with BCKIC for World Entrepreneurs' Day was inspiring. Our goal is to foster innovation and entrepreneurship at all levels. The vibrant student and faculty participation showcased our community's entrepreneurial spirit."

BCKIC remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs. The most promising ideas will receive further support from BCKIC and FICCI FLO to translate their ideas into prototypes at the KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT TBI), one of the leading incubators in Pan India.