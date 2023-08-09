A well-known band had come up with a song titled New Divide, who knew it would be a premonition of the education system in India? When it comes to inculcating technology into education, the populace of India put up with peculiar problems. They are:

Access to technology: There is a disparity in the availability of technology in urban and rural areas in India. Students in urban areas are more likely to have access to computers, laptops, and the internet than students in rural areas

Use of technology: Even when students have access to technology, they may not be using it effectively in their learning. This is often due to a lack of training for teachers on how to use technology in the classroom

Proficiency in using technology: Students from different socio-economic backgrounds have different levels of proficiency in using technology. This can create a disadvantage for students from low-income families, who may not have had the same opportunities to learn about technology

The technological divide in education in India has a number of negative consequences. It can lead to:

Inequity in educational outcomes: Students who do not have access to technology or who are not proficient in using it are at a disadvantage in the classroom. This can lead to lower academic achievement and fewer opportunities for post-secondary education

A widening gap between urban and rural areas: The technological divide can contribute to the widening gap between urban and rural areas in India. Students in urban areas are more likely to have access to technology and to use it effectively in their learning. This can give them an advantage over students in rural areas, who may be at a disadvantage in the job market and in their future opportunities

A lack of diversity in the workforce: The technological divide can also lead to a lack of diversity in the workforce. Students from low-income families and students from rural areas may be less likely to have the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the technology-driven economy. This can limit their opportunities for employment and can contribute to social inequality

The technological divide in education in India is a major challenge. However, it is a challenge that can be overcome with the right investments and policies. By providing access to technology, training teachers and supporting students from low-income families, we can create a more equitable and inclusive education system in India.