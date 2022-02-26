The attack on the World Trade Centre's Twin Towers in New York City on September 11, 2001, wasn't the only attempt to topple the iconic structure. A truck bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Twin Towers on February 26, 1993, killing six people and injuring over a thousand more. This happened to be the deadliest terrorist attack on US soil until that point. The attack was led by two men who had entered the US from Pakistan.

They had planned on bringing down the two 1,368-foot-tall towers with a massive 680-kilogram bomb, bolstered with tanks of hydrogen for maximum impact. Six of the conspirators were convicted after a trial, during which it was revealed that the perpetrator had trained at an Al-Qaeda camp in Afghanistan and that the attack was allegedly carried out to seek revenge for the US support of Israel's invasion of Palestine. However, the brains and the finances behind this attack, one Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, who was also the uncle of one of the attackers, wasn't apprehended at the time. He allegedly went on to mastermind the attacks on 9/11 that finally brought down the Towers.

Sunny times for Allan Border

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar's 10,000 runs in Test cricket fete was almost unimaginable in the era that he achieved it, in 1987. The batsman held the record for most runs in Test cricket with a total of 10,122 runs to his name for a good 6 years. And then came Allan Border. On this date, in 1993, the former Australian captain surpassed that record in his 139th Test match for the Aussies. The celebrated batsman, who made his debut for Australia in 1978, scored 88 runs off 182 balls against New Zealand in a match in Christchurch and led Australia to victory, to add that little cherry on the top.