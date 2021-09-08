Published: 08th September 2021
Assam school teacher realises his dream of meeting Amitabh Bachchan, wins Rs 25 lakh on KBC
Tushar Bharadwaj, the main motive of coming to the show was to meet Bachchan. He is a teacher at Assam Valley Boarding School at Tezpur
Nothing could be arguably closer to a dream coming true than sharing air time with the Amitabh Bachchan and also going back home with a cheque of Rs 25 lakh. That is exactly what happened to Tushar Bharadwaj on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13.
Sharing his experience, Tushar Bharadwaj, a school teacher who's also the dean of activities at the Assam Valley Boarding School at Tezpur, said, "It felt like a dream when I was on the hotseat and in front of Mr Bachchan, conversing with him. It was my dream to make it to the show and now that I did it, it feels unreal. It was never only about the winning amount for me."
For Bharadwaj, the main motive of coming to the show was to meet Bachchan. A fitness freak who works out daily at the school gym, he is also a bike lover. Even after marriage, bikes remain his first love. "What kept my spirits high was the anticipation of meeting Mr Bachchan. And what a fulfilling moment it was. Playing these many rounds and winning Rs 25 lakh was a big thing for me." He gave his wife full credit for his success, for "she supported me throughout".