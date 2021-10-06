NM Institute of Engineering & Technology (NMIET) organised a national seminar on the college premises on Wednesday. The theme of the seminar was Hazardous Effects of Climate Change and Adaptation Processes (HECCA- 2021). The keynote speaker of the seminar was Dr Sarat Chandra Sahu, Former Director, IMD’s Regional Meteorological Science Centre, Bhubaneswar, Government of India. Present on the occasion were Dr Ramesh Chandra Parida, Chairman, NM Group of Institutions; Dr Niranjan Mishra, Principal, NMIET; Shilpa Parida, Director of PR; Richa Parida, Director of HR and Anwesh Dash, Director of Finance along with faculty members and BTech and MBA students of the college.

The principal of the institution Dr Mishra presented the welcome address. The speaker Dr Sarat Chandra Sahu spoke at length about the challenges that climate change has posed on the world today. He also explained various ways in which climate change can be tackled. Along with this, he also presented a comprehensive account of various cyclones that affected Odisha over the years. The talk was followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

Sahu is currently working as the Director of SOA Centre for Environment and Climate. He was the longest-serving Director at IMD’s Regional Meteorological Science Centre in Bhubaneswar and during his 14-year stint, the state witnessed the biggest transformation in terms of weather forecasting and meteorological technology infrastructure. The efforts led by his team during Cyclone Phailin in 2014 helped the Government of Odisha in carrying out one of the biggest evacuation exercises and a zero-casualty mission successfully.

At the end of the session, the officials of NMIET felicitated him for his outstanding contribution to the meteorological department of Odisha. Shilpa Parida, Director, PR concluded the ceremony by presenting the vote of thanks.

Commenting on the event, Shilpa Parida, Director, PR said, “Climate change is the biggest challenge that has enveloped our planet today". Dr Sarat Chandra Sahu’s detailed presentation of the factors that affect climate change and how it can be curbed proved extremely beneficial to the students. It will help students in making themselves instrumental in saving the environment, reducing carbon footprint and creating a better and healthier future.”