Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

Caught in a landside,

No escape from reality



Bohemian Rhapsody is a song for every day and every age! This ballad by the British band Queen shot to the number one spot on November 29, 1975 and stayed their for a solid nine weeks.



Envisioned as an operatic piece, not only was this song unusually long for those days (about six minutes long) the opera section alone took three weeks to record. At first though, listening to the song might prompt you towards confusion, after all, references to Galileo, Figaro and Allah seem out of the blue. But it all ties in well and towards the end, it's pure catharsis. The music too starts with an a cappella and then flows into glam-metal rock and then gets right down to opera!

Have you played Pong?

The term 'video game' might transport your mind straight to PUBG, but there was a time when thoughts wouldn't go further than an arcade game. For the uninitiated millennials, these are those prehistoric game machines one sees in malls or amusement parks which come to life by inserting a coin. The first of this kind was released on November 27, 1972.



We are talking about Pong! It came from the house of Atari, the electronic game company based out of France, and it was on an arcade machine (think upright cabinets with a screen at eye-level and a simple controller layout) that one could play this table tennis-themed video game. Simple two dimensional graphics on a monochrome monitor is what it was about. The goal was to use a virtual paddle to hit the ball.



American engineer Allan Alcorn created this game and Atari was so impressed that they decided to manufacture arcade machines for it. Many term this as the turning point for video games. Now, the video game industry is bigger than the movie industry. We'll let you do the math.

