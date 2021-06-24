We all knew Beyoncé Knowles as a member of Destiny's Child, the American girl group, but it looks like destiny had other plans for her. Today, she is Queen Bey, ruler of hearts and pop charts. And this is how it came to be.



Somewhere between the third and the fourth album of Destiny's Child, Beyoncé released her first solo album, Dangerously in Love on June 24, 2003 and oh, what a lineup of songs it offered. Crazy in Love, Naughty Girl and Baby Boy are some of the biggest hits from the album, songs which the singer continues to perform on her tour till date. This album also won the singer-songwriter five Grammys. If this did not lay the foundation for the making of Queen Bey, we don't know what did! And with the album, she became a solo superstar!



Look at Queen B now, with songs like Black Parade, she is not afraid to go political; with initiatives like Black Business Impact Fund, she helps small businesses from the community and through her songs like Lemonade she revels in being who she is. And that's why Queen Bey is not just queen of the world, but the queen of hearts too.