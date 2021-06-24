Published: 24th June 2021
#ThrowbackToday: Who run the world? Queen Bey! And this is how her reign began
In today's #TBT, we ask you to give it up for Queen Bey, AKA Beyoncé, an artist par excellence who stands up for what's right and gives back to the world with abandon. Put your hands up for Queen Bey!
We all knew Beyoncé Knowles as a member of Destiny's Child, the American girl group, but it looks like destiny had other plans for her. Today, she is Queen Bey, ruler of hearts and pop charts. And this is how it came to be.
Somewhere between the third and the fourth album of Destiny's Child, Beyoncé released her first solo album, Dangerously in Love on June 24, 2003 and oh, what a lineup of songs it offered. Crazy in Love, Naughty Girl and Baby Boy are some of the biggest hits from the album, songs which the singer continues to perform on her tour till date. This album also won the singer-songwriter five Grammys. If this did not lay the foundation for the making of Queen Bey, we don't know what did! And with the album, she became a solo superstar!
Look at Queen B now, with songs like Black Parade, she is not afraid to go political; with initiatives like Black Business Impact Fund, she helps small businesses from the community and through her songs like Lemonade she revels in being who she is. And that's why Queen Bey is not just queen of the world, but the queen of hearts too.