Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay are not merely names that you by-heart from textbooks. They are the first explorers who, after repeated failed attempts, scaled the highest summit on planet Earth, Mount Everest on May 29, 1953. This is a story of grit, persistence and a lot of hard work. They were on top of the world, at 29,035 feet above sea level to be exact, and spent a good 15 minutes there!



Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a sherpa from Nepal, were part of a British expedition that has certainly gone down in history.



Christmas is far away, but....

The lockdown has had us reminiscing about the 'old normal'. One such song that harks back to simpler times is White Christmas, the best-selling Christmas song of all time! Yes, Christmas is far away but we could surely do with some Xmas spirit, can't we?

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where the treetops glisten

And children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow



I'm dreaming of a white Christmas

With every Christmas card I write

May your days be merry and bright

And may all your Christmases be white



Recorded by American singer Bing Crosby on May 29, 1942, this classic was penned by composer Irving Berlin. One of the many accords this Christmas-y song has won is that Guinness Book of World Records has agreed that it is the best-selling single of all time. It sold over 50,000,000 copies by the way. What memories do you associate with this song?