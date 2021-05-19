It was a wedding straight from a fairytale. British Prince Harry was all set to marry the love of his life, Meghan Markle, an American actor who has always used her position and privilege to help the helpless. It was a beautiful day in Berkshire, UK on May 19, 2018, when the stage was being set for the marriage ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.



No one could stop gushing about Meghan Markle's dress or trail but what was even more angelically beautiful was the smile she had for her charming prince.

But there is a dark side to every fairytale and the couple was, and still continues to be, subjected to hate and harassment because of racists. Yet we can't ignore the others who applauded Markle, who is of mixed race and a divorcee (now you get why they get hate?), and despite what the world was saying, she was marrying the man she loved.



Remembering the days of Manmohan Singh

Our former Prime Minister once said, "I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me...". Many guffawed because even though he was hailed for his economic policies and foresight and was formally chosen for his second term on May 19, 2009, the serious scams and his own silence, took him down. But all it took is one letter which he recently addressed to our current Prime Minister, in which he listed a few pointers to combat COVID and its consequences, to remind us what a fine human being and an able leader he was.